Bangladesh, China foreign secretaries to hold talks in Dhaka in early April
Chinese envoy calls on Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.
The 14th Bangladesh-China Diplomatic Consultations between the foreign secretaries of Bangladesh and China is set to take place in Dhaka at the beginning of next month.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong will visit Dhaka on 2 April for a two-day trip to lead the Chinese side at the consultations.
This will be the first high-level visit from Beijing to Dhaka since the BNP formed a new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen informed Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman about the upcoming visit during a courtesy call today, Thursday morning. The meeting took place at the foreign minister’s residence and Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir was also present.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the 14th Bangladesh-China Diplomatic Consultations are expected to review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and China and explore new avenues for enhanced cooperation in areas of mutual interest. During his visit Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong is also expected to meet high level dignitaries during the visit.
Acknowledging China’s longstanding support and contribution to Bangladesh’s development journey, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman expressed hope that the visit would inject new momentum into Bangladesh-China bilateral relations following the formation of the new Government.
