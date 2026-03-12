Bangladesh, China foreign secretaries to hold talks in Dhaka in early April

The 14th Bangladesh-China Diplomatic Consultations between the foreign secretaries of Bangladesh and China is set to take place in Dhaka at the beginning of next month.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong will visit Dhaka on 2 April for a two-day trip to lead the Chinese side at the consultations.

This will be the first high-level visit from Beijing to Dhaka since the BNP formed a new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.