Two ‘controversial’ orgs among 29 newly registered election observers

The election commission (EC) has registered 29 local organisations as observers in the second phase ahead of the forthcoming national elections.
However, two controversial entities – Election Monitoring Forum and SAARC Human Rights Foundation – have secured registration this time, after being denied in the first phase due to lack of required qualifications.
The EC public relation office published the list of the newly registered organisations on Wednesday. Apart from the two, the list contains some other names that are widely believed to be paper organisations.
At the initial phase, the EC registered 67 oraganisations as observers. Later, the commission again invited applications from local organisations as the number of local entities was not up to the mark.
With this, a total of 96 organisations have been registered to observe the next election.