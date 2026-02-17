No ministers or state ministers from 25 districts

In the new government led by Tarique Rahman, no ministers or state ministers were appointed from 25 districts of the country.

No leaders from Noakhali, known as a BNP stronghold, were included in the cabinet. Several districts, including Gopalganj, dominated by the Awami League, did not receive any ministers or state ministers.

Areas in the north and southwest of the country, known for Jamaat dominance, were also deprived of ministers or state ministers.

Analysis of the cabinet list revealed that the BNP performed well in Cumilla this time, which was reflected in the cabinet.

Although the northern region received fewer seats, it was well represented in the BNP's cabinet.

This time, several individuals became ministers or state ministers whose fathers were previously in the BNP cabinet. Although there are cabinet members from the capital Dhaka, many districts surrounding Dhaka were excluded from having ministers or state ministers.