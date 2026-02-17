New cabinet led by Tarique Rahman
No ministers or state ministers from 25 districts
In the new government led by Tarique Rahman, no ministers or state ministers were appointed from 25 districts of the country.
No leaders from Noakhali, known as a BNP stronghold, were included in the cabinet. Several districts, including Gopalganj, dominated by the Awami League, did not receive any ministers or state ministers.
Areas in the north and southwest of the country, known for Jamaat dominance, were also deprived of ministers or state ministers.
Analysis of the cabinet list revealed that the BNP performed well in Cumilla this time, which was reflected in the cabinet.
Although the northern region received fewer seats, it was well represented in the BNP's cabinet.
This time, several individuals became ministers or state ministers whose fathers were previously in the BNP cabinet. Although there are cabinet members from the capital Dhaka, many districts surrounding Dhaka were excluded from having ministers or state ministers.
The BNP did not win any of the 30 seats in the districts of Kurigram, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Rangpur, Chapainawabganj, Meherpur, Satkhira, and Chuadanga.
Therefore, there are no ministers or state ministers from these districts.
Additionally, no one from Noakhali, a district known as a BNP stronghold, was included in the cabinet this time. In the past, leaders like Moudud Ahmed from this district became ministers in the BNP government.
Khulna, one of the major districts, was excluded from ministerial roles. The BNP won five out of six seats in this district.
Conversely, the BNP lost five out of six seats in Jessore. The only winner, Ananda Islam, was appointed as a state minister. His father, Tariqul Islam, held ministerial positions in past BNP-led governments.
There are no ministers in Awami League-dominated districts.
The BNP has, for the first time, three members of parliament from Gopalganj, the birthplace of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina. However, none of them were included in the cabinet.
Madaripur and Shariatpur, like Gopalganj, are also known as Awami League-dominated districts. In almost all past elections, Awami League candidates won in these two districts. This time, BNP candidates won in two out of three seats in both Shariatpur and Madaripur. However, none made it to the cabinet.
However, a state minister was appointed each from Faridpur and Rajbari. Among them, Shama Obayed Islam, daughter of former BNP leader KM Obaidur Rahman, became a state minister. Ali Nawaz Mahmud Khayyam became a state minister from Rajbari.
Empty around Dhaka
This time, the BNP candidates won in 15 out of 20 seats in Dhaka district. Sheikh Rabiul Alam became a full minister from the capital Dhaka. As a first-time member of parliament, he was appointed the full minister of the Ministry of Roads, Railways, and Waterways. Four others became state ministers. Among them, former footballer Aminul Haque, who lost in the Dhaka-16 seat, was appointed as a state minister under the technocrat quota.
In Dohar, Nawabganj, Savar, and Dhamrai of Dhaka district, where BNP candidates often won competitive elections in the past, figures like Nazmul Huda and Abdul Mannan from Dhaka district held cabinet roles. However, this time, even after winning five seats in Dhaka district, no one from the BNP was included in the cabinet.
No one from Munshiganj, Narayanganj, and Gazipur, adjacent to Dhaka, was included in the cabinet this time. In the past, significant leaders like Badruddoza Chowdhury, M Shamsul Islam, and Mizanur Rahman Sinha became ministers from Munshiganj. But this time, no one from the district was included in the cabinet.
Similarly, BNP candidates won in four out of five seats in Narayanganj. One seat was left to the alliance partner Jamiat-e-Islam, but it ultimately went to the National Citizens Party. But none of the four BNP members of parliament from Narayanganj were included in the cabinet.
In Gazipur, BNP leaders won four out of five seats. In one seat, Jamaat was victorious. In the past, figures like MA Mannan and ASM Hannan Shah from this district were included in the BNP cabinet. But this time, no one from the district was included in the cabinet.
Multiple ministers from North Bengal
In Rajshahi and Rangpur division, the BNP won relatively fewer seats. In comparison, the opposition party Jamaat-e-Islami performed well in these two divisions. In Rangpur Division, the BNP won only 13 out of 33 seats. On the other hand, Jamaat won 17 and NCP 2 seats. However, the division had strong representation in the cabinet.
From within the Rangpur division, BNP's General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was appointed as a full minister from Thakurgaon.
AZM Zahid Hossain, elected from Dinajpur, also became a minister. Additionally, Asadul Habib Dulu, elected from Lalmonirhat, became a minister, and Forhad Hossain Azad from Panchagarh became a state minister.
Among the 39 seats in Rajshahi Division, BNP candidates won 28 seats. Jamaat won 11 seats. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman himself is a native of Bogura in Rajshahi Division. Besides this, two full ministers and four state ministers are from the division.
Within the Rajshahi division, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud from Sirajganj and Mizanur Rahman Minu from Rajshahi were appointed ministers. Iqbal Hasan was the state minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources from 2001 to 2006. On the other hand, Minu was the mayor of the Rajshahi City Corporation.
Additionally, Mir Shahe Alam from Bogura, Farzana Sharmin from Natore, Abdul Bari from Joypurhat, and MA Muhith from Sirajganj were appointed as state ministers. Farzana Sharmin's father, Fazlur Rahman Patal, served as the sports state minister in the BNP government from 2001 to 2006.
Advancement in Cumilla-Noakhali
In this election, BNP won a large number of seats in the greater Noakhali and Cumilla regions. Out of 11 seats in Cumilla, BNP won 8 seats. Three people from this district became full ministers. They are Mohammad Aminur Rashid (technocrat), Jakaria Taher, and Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad.
In the greater Cumilla area, ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon from Chandpur became a full minister, and Zunayed Saki from Brahmanbaria was appointed as a state minister.
In the greater Noakhali region, there are no ministers or state ministers in Noakhali district.
However, Abdul Awal Mintoo elected from Feni and Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie from Lakshmipur became ministers.
The state ministers were sworn in on Tuesday afternoon as new cabinet members. They were sworn in by President Md Sahabuddin.