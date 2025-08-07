Govt’s 2nd phase starts today, holding a fair election main task: Press Secy

The second phase of the interim government began today, Thursday as from today onward, the government’s main task is to present the nation with a free, fair, and neutral election.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam stated this at a press conference on Thursday following a meeting of the Advisory Council at the Secretariat.

He said Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus made this remark in his opening speech at the meeting.

The press secretary said that at the beginning of the meeting, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus stated that the first phase of their government ended on 5 August.

A letter was sent to the Election Commission on Wednesday to conduct the national parliamentary election before Ramadan begins in February.

The second phase of the government has commenced from today, Thursday. However, reforms and trial processes will continue simultaneously.