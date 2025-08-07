Govt’s 2nd phase starts today, holding a fair election main task: Press Secy
The second phase of the interim government began today, Thursday as from today onward, the government’s main task is to present the nation with a free, fair, and neutral election.
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam stated this at a press conference on Thursday following a meeting of the Advisory Council at the Secretariat.
He said Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus made this remark in his opening speech at the meeting.
The press secretary said that at the beginning of the meeting, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus stated that the first phase of their government ended on 5 August.
A letter was sent to the Election Commission on Wednesday to conduct the national parliamentary election before Ramadan begins in February.
The second phase of the government has commenced from today, Thursday. However, reforms and trial processes will continue simultaneously.
According to Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, two motions of thanks were adopted during the meeting of the Advisory Council.
Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin was thanked for his role in reducing the reciprocal tariff imposed by the United States.
It was noted that he led from the front in the process, which resulted in the reciprocal tariff being reduced from 35 per cent to 20 per cent.
Cultural Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki was also congratulated for successfully and smoothly overseeing the month-long events marking the anniversary of the July uprising.
At the press conference, the press secretary further said that since the interim government assumed office on 8 August last year until 31 July this year, the Advisory Council has made a total of 315 decisions. Among these, 247 have been implemented—accounting for 78.41 per cent. This is a record for any government since independence.
Shafiqul Alam added that out of the 121 urgent recommendations made by the 11 reform commissions, 16 have been implemented so far. Another 85 are in the process of implementation, 10 have been partially implemented, and discussions are ongoing regarding the feasibility of implementing the remaining 10.
Gazipur Digital University renamed
Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said there had been demands to change the name of Gazipur University. The name has now been changed to University of Frontier Technology Bangladesh following the decision at the Advisory Council meeting.
Shafiqul Alam also stated that discussions were held in the meeting about honoring those who died in the recent fighter jet crash incident at Uttara's Milestone School and College, which claimed the lives of two teachers and one staff member (aya).
It was decided that an award will be introduced in the name of Milestone School and College teacher Mehereen Chowdhury. The Ministry of Education will initiate the award, intended to honour Mehereen Chowdhury’s sacrifice.
He also said that a regulation is being formulated to ensure proper financial support for the martyrs of the July uprising.
Shafiqul Alam said that disputes are arising over how much compensation each family member should receive. The new rule will specify how much financial assistance the martyr’s wife, parents, and others are to receive.