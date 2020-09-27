Attorney general Mahbubey Alam passes away

Prothom Alo English Desk
Attorney general Mahbubey Alam
Attorney general Mahbubey Alam, who contracted COVID-19 recently, passed away at a hospital in the capital on Sunday evening, reports UNB.

He was 71.

The attorney general, who was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka breathed his last at 7:25pm, confirmed his son-in-law Reazul Haque.

He was hospitalised with high fever on 3 September night and later tested positive for COVID-19.

