'Our lives are at risk', says Bangladeshi sailor trapped on damaged ship
On 28 November, a Ukrainian drone attack targeted an oil tanker in the Black Sea, in which 25 sailors survived, including four Bangladeshis. Two days after the attack, while attempting to bring the damaged ship to shore, ten sailors, including Bangladeshis, became trapped on the vessel. The Bangladeshi sailor is Mahfuzul Islam.
On Saturday, speaking via WhatsApp, the sailor reported that the disabled ship drifted from the Turkish coast into Bulgarian waters. The drone attack had destroyed its engine. With no response for their rescue, the sailors are now in deep concern.
On 28 November, while crossing the Black Sea near the Turkish coast, the ship was attacked by the Ukrainian Navy. Among the 25 sailors on board, four were Bangladeshi. The BBC reports that the oil tanker is part of Russia’s ‘shadow fleet.’
After the attack, the sailors were rescued by the Turkish coast guard. Three of the Bangladeshi sailors have already departed Turkey for Bangladesh. These three are Al Amin from Kushtia, Habibur Rahman from Dhamrai, Dhaka, and Azgar Hossain from Sandwip, Chattogram. However, a total of ten sailors, including Mahfuzul Islam, were assigned the task of bringing the ship safely to shore. While attempting this, Mahfuzul Islam became trapped on the ship.
Bangladeshi sailor Mahfuzul Islam told Prothom Alo over WhatsApp from the disabled ship, “Two days after the drone attack, 10 sailors were assigned to tow the ship closer to the coast with the help of the Turkish Coast Guard. Along with me, there were seven Chinese sailors, and one each from Indonesia and Myanmar. Our job was to tow it about 30 nautical miles in a day and bring it near the shore.”
Mahfuzul Islam further said, “After we pulled the ship close to the coast, the Turkish Coast Guard left. But despite our efforts, we could not anchor the vessel. Because the engine was dead, anchoring was not possible— even using traditional methods it didn’t work. In this situation, due to rough weather, waves and strong currents dragged the disabled ship into Bulgarian waters.”
Mahfuzul Islam said, “After the ship drifted into Bulgarian waters, we informed the local coast guard. We received no response. It is extremely cold outside, and the food has spoiled. Our lives are now at risk.”
Sakhawat Hossain, general secretary of the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers’ Association, has sought assistance from international organisations to rescue the sailors.
He told Prothom Alo, “We have contacted the Bulgarian chapter of the International Transport Workers’ Federation so that immediate steps are taken to rescue the sailors. In this severe weather, staying on a disabled ship could put their lives in danger.”