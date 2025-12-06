'Our lives are at risk', says Bangladeshi sailor trapped on damaged ship

On 28 November, a Ukrainian drone attack targeted an oil tanker in the Black Sea, in which 25 sailors survived, including four Bangladeshis. Two days after the attack, while attempting to bring the damaged ship to shore, ten sailors, including Bangladeshis, became trapped on the vessel. The Bangladeshi sailor is Mahfuzul Islam.

On Saturday, speaking via WhatsApp, the sailor reported that the disabled ship drifted from the Turkish coast into Bulgarian waters. The drone attack had destroyed its engine. With no response for their rescue, the sailors are now in deep concern.