246 more reform proposals to be implemented soon

A further 246 recommendations from 10 commissions (excluding constitutional commissions) have been identified as immediately implementable. This brings the total number of recommendations marked for immediately implementable to 367, of which 37 have already been implemented.

This information was disclosed on Thursday at a meeting of the Advisory Council held at the Chief Adviser’s Office in Tejgaon, Dhaka. The meeting was chaired by the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Later, at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary, Shafiqul Alam, briefed the media on the meeting’s discussions.