Australian high commission in Dhaka hosts reception for Kishwar Chowdhury

The reception celebrated Kishwar Chowdhury’s success in promoting the richness of Bangladeshi culture and cuisine to Australians. It also celebrated her achievements as a woman of Bengali background pursuing her dreams in Australia.
High commissioner Jeremy Bruer said, “Few have done more than Kishwar to promote in Australia a better, more fully rounded understanding of Bangladesh, including its outstanding achievements in improving the lives of its people.”
“Kishwar has also helped draw a picture for Bangladeshis of Australia’s surprising, rich, diverse multicultural character,” he added.
The event was organised as part of the Australian high commission’s continuing celebrations of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Australia and Bangladesh.
Officials of the foreign ministry, senior diplomats, business and NGO representatives, and young women chefs attended the event.