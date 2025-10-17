Bangladesh and Algeria's histories inscribed in the same ink of courage

Algerian ambassador in Dhaka Abdelouahab Saidani has said the histories of the people of Bangladesh and Algeria are inscribed in the same ink of courage though those are written on different lands.

He made the remarks on Friday morning at an event organised at the Algerian Embassy in Baridhara on the occasion of the country’s National Emigration Day.

The Embassy of Algeria in Bangladesh organised the event to commemorate the 64th anniversary of the 17 October 1961 massacre. The day of the massacre, which recalls the bloody repression carried out against Algerians in Paris in 1961, has also been observed in Algeria as National Emigration Day since 2021.