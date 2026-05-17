6 children die as measles and suspected cases surge past 1,500 in 24 hrs
Six more children died across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours (between 8:00 am Saturday and 8:00 am Sunday) from measles and measles-related symptoms, according to the latest report from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the deceased, one child had tested positive for measles, while the remaining five were suffering from symptoms consistent with the disease.
The DGHS also said that during the time, a further 1,274 children across the country developed measles-like symptoms, while laboratory tests confirmed measles infection in 243 children. In total, 1,517 children were reported affected during the period.
The child whose measles infection was confirmed died in Barishal. The other five children died with measles symptoms in Dhaka (three), Sylhet (one) and Mymensingh (one).
The figures were disclosed today in the DGHS’s latest measles situation report.
According to the health authorities, since 15 March this year, 384 children have died with measles-like symptoms, while 75 children died after confirmed measles infection. Altogether, 459 child deaths linked to measles and its symptoms have been recorded during the period.
DGHS data further show that since 15 March, a total of 57,846 children have developed measles-related symptoms nationwide. Of them, 42,092 children required hospitalisation. Of them, 37,744 have recovered and returned home.
The health directorate also stated that 7,767 children have tested positive for measles across the country since mid-March.