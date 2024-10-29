Ban on political activities of 11 parties
Lawyers of Sarjis, 2 others say not to continue writ
Lawyers of three writ petitioners have said they will not continue the writ filed with the High Court seeking an interim order to not allow the Bangladesh Awami League and 10 others parties to continue their political activities.
At the same time, they have said they will not continue the writ filed on challenging the legality of the last three parliamentary elections (10th, 11th and 12th).
Senior lawyer Ahsanul Karim, who has been representing the petitioners, told the HIgh Court bench of justice Fatema Najib and justice Shikder Mahmudur Rahman on Tuesday morning.
Later, the court cancelled the two writ petitions saying those were not produced before the court.
Deputy attorney general Nur Mohammad Azmi and Akhter Hossain Md Abdul Hye represented the state at the court.
Students Against Discrimination’s leaders Sarjis Alam, Md Abul Hasnat (Hasnat Abdullah) and Md Hasibul Islam filed the two separate writ petitions with the High Court on Monday.
One of the writs sought an order to not allow politics of 11 parties alleging their involvement in indiscriminate killing of people, destroying democratic institutions and usurpation of state power through unconstitutional means.
Another writ petition challenged legality of 10th, 11th and 12th parliamentary elections.