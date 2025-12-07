114 July martyrs’ exhumation begins for post-mortem, DNA tests
The exhumation of the bodies of 114 unidentified martyrs of the July Uprising began at Rayerbazar Graveyard in the capital this morning (Sunday), as authorities move forward with post-mortem examinations and DNA testing to confirm their identities.
The recovered bodies will be reburied with due honour once the forensic procedures are complete.
Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief additional inspector general of police, Md. Sibgat Ullah briefed the media at the graveyard near the Rayerbazar Memorial ahead of the operation.
International forensic expert Louis Fondebrider and a team of forensic anthropologists were also present to oversee the process.
To facilitate the exhumation, the CID’s crime scene unit has set up tents and specialised equipment within the cemetery.
This large-scale operation follows a court directive issued on 4 August by Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman.
The order was made in response to a petition by sub-inspector Mahidul Islam of Mohammadpur police station, requesting the exhumation of the bodies for legal and identification purposes.
During last year’s anti-discrimination movement, the 114 victims were buried as unidentified individuals at Rayerbazar.
The police application noted that exhuming the bodies is essential for proper legal procedures, conducting post-mortem examinations, and collecting DNA samples to confirm their identities.
Once identification is verified, the bodies will be handed over to their families.
Authorities have stated that the process aims to ensure dignity, accountability, and justice for those who lost their lives in the July Uprising.