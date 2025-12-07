114 July martyrs’ exhumation begins for post-mortem, DNA tests

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief additional inspector general of police, Md. Sibgat Ullah briefed the media at the graveyard near the Rayerbazar Memorial ahead of the operation.

International forensic expert Louis Fondebrider and a team of forensic anthropologists were also present to oversee the process.

To facilitate the exhumation, the CID’s crime scene unit has set up tents and specialised equipment within the cemetery.

This large-scale operation follows a court directive issued on 4 August by Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman.