‘I had a chest surgery,’ a tearful ex-MP Monirul says during hearing

With the court's permission, Shajahan began speaking. Referring to Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions court chief public prosecutor (PP) Omar Faruq Faruqi, he said, “Honourable court, I do not understand why the PP wants to take us into remand one after another in fictitious cases.”

The court responded that the PP did not file the remand petition, but that the prosecution office did.

Shajahan Khan said, “Honourable Court, I am telling the court, why are we being taken on remand again and again in fictitious cases?”

PP Omar Faruk Faruki protested Shajahan's remarks. He told the court that cases were filed at police stations and courts seeking justice for those who were killed during the student-people uprising. Based on the investigation, those who are being found involved were being arrested.

He further said around 2,000 innocent people were shot dead during the student-people uprising in July–August. Many others were crippled and are now living in inhuman conditions. Shajahan Khan, Anisul Huq, and Salman F Rahman held meeting with the fascist Hasina at the Ganabhaban), and they are directly involved in conspiring behind these killings.