‘I had a chest surgery,’ a tearful ex-MP Monirul says during hearing
Kazi Monirul Islam, former member of parliament from Dhaka-5 constituency, was produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka on Monday for a remand hearing in a murder case filed with the capital’s Jatrabari police station during the July uprising.
At one stage of the hearing, Monirul told the court in a tearful voice, “I had a chest surgery.” He unbuttoned his panjabi, showed his chest and repeatedly said, “I am very sick.”
He was brought from the jail to the court’s custody around 8:00 am. Former law minister Anisul Huq, former shipping minister Shajahan Khan, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s private investment and industries affairs adviser Salman F Rahman and former state minister for liberation war affairs AB Tajul Islam were also brought to the court custody.
The accused were taken to the CMM courtroom around 10:00 am under tight security. Initially both hands of the accused were cuffed behind their backs, but police replaced it with a single cuff on one hand after producing them on the dock.
Salman F Rahman stood on the right side of Anisul Huq, with Tajul Islam on Salman’s left side. They began speaking to their lawyers. Later, Anisul Huq, Salman F Rahman, and Shajahan Khan engaged in conversation among themselves.
‘Granting remand in fictitious cases’
The judge arrived at the bench at 10:10 am. The prosecution sought five days’ remand each for Anisul, Salman, and Shajahan in the Sazedur Rahman murder case filed with the Jatrabari police station.
With the court's permission, Shajahan began speaking. Referring to Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions court chief public prosecutor (PP) Omar Faruq Faruqi, he said, “Honourable court, I do not understand why the PP wants to take us into remand one after another in fictitious cases.”
The court responded that the PP did not file the remand petition, but that the prosecution office did.
Shajahan Khan said, “Honourable Court, I am telling the court, why are we being taken on remand again and again in fictitious cases?”
PP Omar Faruk Faruki protested Shajahan's remarks. He told the court that cases were filed at police stations and courts seeking justice for those who were killed during the student-people uprising. Based on the investigation, those who are being found involved were being arrested.
He further said around 2,000 innocent people were shot dead during the student-people uprising in July–August. Many others were crippled and are now living in inhuman conditions. Shajahan Khan, Anisul Huq, and Salman F Rahman held meeting with the fascist Hasina at the Ganabhaban), and they are directly involved in conspiring behind these killings.
Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman did not speak during the hearing. The court granted a two-day remand to Anisul, Salman, and Shajahan Khan each after the hearing.
‘I had a chest surgery’
Former Dhaka-5 constituency lawmaker Kazi Monirul Islam stood beside Anisul Huq in the dock. Police sought a five-day remand to quiz Monirul in the Riton Uddin murder case filed with Jatrabari police station.
A police officer called out Monirul’s name. Monirul raised his right hand to acknowledge his presence.
PP Omar Faruk Faruki told the court on behalf of the state that during the highest number of people were killed in Jatrabari during the July–August mass uprising. Twenty to 25 bodies were piled up in front of Jatrabari police station. Monirul, the former MP of the area, was directly involved in the indiscriminate shootings and killings of students and civilians.
After the prosecutor’s statement, Monirul’s lawyer told the court that his client was seriously ill. He had undergone surgery due to heart disease. The lawyer sought court’s order to allow police to interrogate his client at jail gate, if necessary.
At that time, Monirul sought permission to speak. He told the court in a tearful voice, “I had a chest surgery.” He then unbuttoned his panjabi, showed his chest and said, “Honourable Court, I am severally ill. I am being shown arrested one after another in false cases.”
The court granted a one-day remand for Monirul in the Riton Uddin murder case.
The prosecution also sought five days’ remand for Monirul in another murder case file with the Jatrabari police station, which the court rejected after hearing.