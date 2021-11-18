Awareness and publicity reduce early marriage

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and former state minister for the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, said at the discussion that the government is 100 per cent committed to prevent early marriage and several initiatives are being taken in this regard. Everyone, including government and non-government organisation, should work collectively from their respective places to increase awareness against child marriage. The media should come forward as well. She further said not only the girls but also the boys should say no to child marriage.

Sadeka Halim, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Dhaka, said the rate of child marriage is still 51 per cent. Such is the situation in the society that the parents become desperate to marry their children off at an early age. At one end child marriage cannot be prevented due to legal flexibility, on the other the girl child is becoming more marginalised and powerless through the marriage.