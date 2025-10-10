Los Angeles Bangladeshis finally get NID after 35-year wait

Golam Kibria has been living in Los Angeles, California, USA, for a long 35 years. The 65-year-old expatriate does not have a National Identity Card (NID) of Bangladesh due to his long stay abroad. This causes him problems with bank and asset-related legal work in the country. He also could not exercise his voting because he did not have an NID.

Many other expatriate Bangladeshis there are victims like Golam Kibria. Syed Nasir Jabul, a social worker in Los Angeles, told Prothom Alo that one has to spend a lot of money to travel to Bangladesh just to get an NID. Even then, they had to return without getting an NID, which is a waste of money.

Finally, the long wait of the expatriates is going to end. The NID registration process for expatriates is officially starting today, Thursday, at 4:00 pm (Los Angeles time) at the Bangladesh Consulate in Los Angeles.