Commonwealth Secretary-General makes first official visit to Bangladesh
The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Botchwey, will begin her first official visit to Bangladesh this week to engage with a range of stakeholders at a pivotal moment in the country’s national journey.
Her visit, from 20-24 November, comes ahead of the Bangladeshi general election expected to be held in February 2026, a media release said on Wednesday.
In Dhaka, the Secretary-General is scheduled to meet key figures in the interim government, including chief adviser Muhammad Yunus, political party leaders, the Chief Election Commissioner, high commissioners and other representatives.
Discussions will focus on areas of mutual interest, including deepening ongoing engagement to support continued national progress for the people’s aspirations for peace and stability, democracy and good governance, and prosperity in Bangladesh.
During the engagements, the Secretary-General will also brief stakeholders on the Commonwealth’s new Strategic Plan – which places democracy among its three core pillars – and listen to how tailored support can best assist the people of Bangladesh.
Speaking ahead of her visit, Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey described Bangladesh as a valued member of the Commonwealth, noting that it was the first intergovernmental organisation the country joined soon after independence.
She said, “The Commonwealth and Bangladesh have a strong partnership, one that matters even more now as the country heads towards the polls next year. In keeping with the values of the Commonwealth Charter, I will engage with a wide range of stakeholders to understand the context first-hand and explore where we can offer informed support in the spirit of partnership and mutual respect.”
“Our shared commitment with Bangladesh remains supporting a peaceful, inclusive and participatory environment, where rights and fundamental freedoms of every citizen are respected. That is what the people of Bangladesh rightly expect from us. They can continue to count on the Commonwealth as a trusted partner in their efforts to build a just, inclusive and prosperous future for all,” she further said.
The Secretary-General added that she wishes the people of Bangladesh well as they prepare to exercise their right to vote and reaffirmed the Commonwealth’s full support for them on their democratic journey.
The Secretary-General’s visit builds on the recent mission by a Commonwealth pre-election assessment team, which visited last month and met with stakeholders across the political spectrum to assess the overall pre-poll environment.