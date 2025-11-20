Commonwealth Secretary-General makes first official visit to Bangladesh

Speaking ahead of her visit, Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey described Bangladesh as a valued member of the Commonwealth, noting that it was the first intergovernmental organisation the country joined soon after independence.

She said, “The Commonwealth and Bangladesh have a strong partnership, one that matters even more now as the country heads towards the polls next year. In keeping with the values of the Commonwealth Charter, I will engage with a wide range of stakeholders to understand the context first-hand and explore where we can offer informed support in the spirit of partnership and mutual respect.”

“Our shared commitment with Bangladesh remains supporting a peaceful, inclusive and participatory environment, where rights and fundamental freedoms of every citizen are respected. That is what the people of Bangladesh rightly expect from us. They can continue to count on the Commonwealth as a trusted partner in their efforts to build a just, inclusive and prosperous future for all,” she further said.