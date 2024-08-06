Amaan Azmi, Arman released after 8-yr captivity
Brigadier General (suspended) Abdullahil Amaan Azmi and Supreme Court lawyer Ahmad Bin Kashem Arman have been released after eight years of captivity. They returned to their respective homes in the early hours on Tuesday, according to sources.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami confirmed their release through a post on its verified Facebook page.
Azmi is the son of late Ghulam Azam, the former ameer (chief) of the Jamaat-e-Islami, while Arman is the son of late Mir Kashem Ali, the party’s central executive committee member who was executed for his crimes against humanity during the liberation war.
Arman was forcefully picked from his residence in the DOHS area of Mirpur in Dhaka on 9 August, 2016, and Azmi on 23 August in the same year. They had since been missing, said their families.
In a latest development, some former army men and relatives of the victims of enforced disappearance gathered at Kachukhet near the Dhaka cantonment on Monday night and demanded that the captives of the reported ‘Ayna Ghor’ be released.
Disclosing their return, the Islamist party noted in its post, “May Allah return to us all the victims of the enforced disappearance.”