Fifteen sent to jail in case over attack, arson at Prothom Alo office

A court has ordered that 15 accused arrested in connection with the attack, looting, and arson at the Prothom Alo office be sent to jail. The order was issued today, Monday, by Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Jewel Rana.

At around 4:00pm today, the accused were brought to the court lock-up and were produced before the court at around 5:15pm.

Omar Faruk Faruki, Public Prosecutor of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court, said that the investigating officer of the case, Tejgaon police station inspector Abdul Hannan, applied to keep the accused in jail until the investigation is completed.

On the other hand, lawyers for 12 of the accused sought bail, while three accused had no legal representation. The prosecution argued against granting bail. After hearing the arguments, the court rejected the bail petitions and ordered that all the accused be sent to jail.