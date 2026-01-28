Biman resumes Dhaka–Karachi flight tomorrow
Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to resume direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi tomorrow after a 14-year gap, with the inaugural flight departing fully booked, reflecting strong passenger demand for the revived route.
All 162 seats on the inaugural flight were sold out, leaving no vacant seats, airline officials said.
“The first flight was fully booked, and the second flight is also almost full, indicating significant interest among travelers,” Biman’s General Manager (Public Relations), Boshra Islam told BSS today adding that the response from passengers has been highly encouraging.
She added that most of the tickets for the second flight have also so far been sold out.
The inaugural flight will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:00 am and is scheduled to arrive in Karachi at 11:00 am local time. The return flight will leave Karachi at 12:00 am and reach Dhaka at 4:20 am the following day.
Initially, the national carrier will operate two weekly flights on the route every Thursday and Saturday.
According to the airline, the Dhaka–Karachi service is being operated on a trial basis from 29 January to 30 March, 2026. A decision on whether to continue or expand the service will be taken based on its performance during this period.
Biman said the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has granted all necessary approvals to operate flights on the route, including permission to use Pakistani airspace through designated corridors.
The airline officials noted that discussions with the relevant Pakistani authorities had been ongoing for several months and that the completion of all formalities has enabled the reintroduction of direct flights for the first time since 2012.
Currently, most passengers travelling between Bangladesh and Pakistan rely on transit flights via hubs such as Dubai or Doha. The resumption of direct flights is expected to significantly reduce travel time and strengthen air connectivity between the two countries.