Biman resumes Dhaka–Karachi flight tomorrow

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to resume direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi tomorrow after a 14-year gap, with the inaugural flight departing fully booked, reflecting strong passenger demand for the revived route.

All 162 seats on the inaugural flight were sold out, leaving no vacant seats, airline officials said.

“The first flight was fully booked, and the second flight is also almost full, indicating significant interest among travelers,” Biman’s General Manager (Public Relations), Boshra Islam told BSS today adding that the response from passengers has been highly encouraging.

She added that most of the tickets for the second flight have also so far been sold out.

The inaugural flight will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:00 am and is scheduled to arrive in Karachi at 11:00 am local time. The return flight will leave Karachi at 12:00 am and reach Dhaka at 4:20 am the following day.

Initially, the national carrier will operate two weekly flights on the route every Thursday and Saturday.