DU suspends 128 students for attacks during July uprising
Dhaka University (DU) authorities have temporarily suspended 128 students for carrying out attacks on protesting students during the July uprising. Most of these students were members of banned political outfit Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).
The DU Syndicate took the decision on Monday on the basis of the report submitted by the fact-finding committee on the attacks during the mass uprising.
DU proctor Saifuddin Ahmed confirmed their suspension to Prothom Alo. He said some 128 students were suspended temporarily. Besides, the authorities have formed an investigation committee headed by syndicate member professor Tajmeri S Islam. The final decision will be taken on the basis of the report filed by this report.
Fact-finding committee chief and law department associate professor Kazi Mahfuzul Islam submitted the report to DU vice chancellor Niaz Ahmed Khan. The report identifies more than a hundred students who were involved in the attacks carried out from 15 July to 5 August last year.
CUET suspends 19 BCL leaders
The Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) authorities have suspended some seven students on different terms from academic activities and their respective halls. Besides, 12 students have been temporarily suspended from their residential halls. All suspended students are former leaders of the BCL.
The decision was taken in the 281st meeting of the University Disciplinary Committee held today, Monday. The decisions were disclosed in 21 separate statements signed by Md Mhbubul Alam, director of student affairs and member secretary of the disciplinary committee.