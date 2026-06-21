Dinesh Trivedi to present credentials on Thursday

Diplomatic sources from both countries told this correspondent that after completing the formalities with the Chief of Protocol, Dinesh Trivedi met with Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam. Their courtesy meeting took place yesterday at the state guest house Padma.

It may be recalled that in January, Brent Christensen arrived in Bangladesh as the United States Ambassador. Before presenting his credentials to President Mohammad Shahabuddin, he first submitted a copy of his Letter of Credence to the Chief of Protocol and later paid a courtesy call on Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam.

In April, the Government of India appointed former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi as its 16th High Commissioner to Bangladesh. This marks the first time in the history of relations between the two neighboring countries that India has appointed a politician as High Commissioner to Bangladesh. To assume his new responsibilities, Dinesh Trivedi arrived in Bangladesh from West Bengal via a land border crossing on June 5.