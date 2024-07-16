Govt shuts all schools, colleges across country
The education ministry has announced a closure for educational institutions at the secondary and higher secondary levels across the country until a further notice.
In a press release on Tuesday evening, the ministry said they took the decision considering the safety of the school and college students.
Students and job seekers have been demonstrating at educational institutions across the country throughout the last several days, demanding a rational reform in the quota system in government jobs.
The government has been hellbent on settling the issue at the court, while the protesters continued to press for legislating a law in parliament, with a rational quota for the backward communities.
After days of peaceful protests, the ruling party moved its student and youth wings, alongside the law enforcement agencies, to foil the movement, and it led to deadly clashes between the two sides.
On Tuesday, at least six protesters died during clashes between the protesters and the police, Bangladesh Chhatra League, and Bangladesh Awami Jubo League in Chattogram, Rangpur, Dhaka.