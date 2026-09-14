Chhatra Federation hangs image of Ghulam Azam being beaten, in protest of Jinnah photos at DUCSU museum

In protest against the display of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s photographs at the museum of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), leaders and activists of the Dhaka University unit of the Bangladesh Chhatra Federation have hung a photograph showing Ghulam Azam being beaten with shoes at the museum.

A group of students led by Arko Barua, organising secretary of the Chhatra Federation’s university unit, put up the photograph at around 3:00 pm on Monday.

At the museum, it was seen that a photograph showing Ghulam Azam being beaten with shoes at Baitul Mukarram in 1981 had been placed at the spot where Jinnah’s photograph had been displayed.