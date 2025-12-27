No proposal of Media Reform Commission implemented: Kamal Ahmed

Kamal Ahmed, head of the Media Reform Commission formed by the interim government, has expressed frustration and disappointment as none of the recommendations have been implemented even nine months after submission.

He said, “I cannot say that a single one of the proposals from our Media Reform Commission has been implemented so far. I am sorry for this.”

Kamal Ahmed made these remarks in a special address at the sixth broadcasting conference of the Broadcast Journalists’ Centre (BJC) at the International Mother Language Institute in Segunbagicha of Dhaka today, Saturday.

He is currently serving as consulting editor of the Daily Star.

The chief guest at the event was Syeda Rizwana Hasan, who recently took charge as information and broadcasting adviser.

At the time, Kamal Ahmed addressed the adviser, saying, “Perhaps no blame can be placed on her shoulders, but the interim government can certainly be held responsible. The truth is that the interim government has done nothing.”