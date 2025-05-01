Shipbreaking: 135 workers dead, over 200 injured in a decade

Such deaths are common in shipbreaking yards. Last year, seven workers died – six of them at a single yard named SN Corporation. In the past 10 years, 135 workers have died, and over 200 have been injured.

Currently, around 20 yards are in operation. According to labour leaders, it is a matter of deep concern that some 7-8 workers die every year in such a small number of yards. They alleged that the authorities show a dilly-dallying approach when it comes to compensating and treating injured workers.

Labour organisations have long been demanding safer working conditions in the shipbreaking yards. Environmental groups are also pushing for "greening" of the yards to make them safer and more sustainable. The industries ministry set a deadline for converting all shipbreaking yards into green yards within the current year. So far, seven yards have been green, and work is underway for another 17.