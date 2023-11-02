Nearly 120m voters in next polls

The total number of eligible voters across the country stands at 119.69 million, said the election commission (EC).
The commissioner disclosed the updated count of eligible voters on Thursday, in preparation for the upcoming 12th national parliamentary election.
There are 60.7 million male, 58.91 million female, and 852 Hijra among the voters.
Only those who completed registration as voters before 14 September will be able to cast votes in the forthcoming election.
Bangladesh is expected to go into polls either at the end of December this year or at the beginning of January next year.