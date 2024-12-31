Commission preparing for election as per chief adviser’s statement: CEC
The chief election commissioner (CEC), AMM Nasir Uddin, has said his commission is preparing for the next parliamentary election with the timeline outlined in the chief adviser’s statement.
“No timeline has yet been fixed on behalf of the election commission. Still, preparations are being taken as per the timeline outlined in the chief adviser’s speech,” he told the media at a view exchange programme in the office of the regional election officer in Cumilla on Tuesday.
“Once reports of different reform commissions, including the one for election commission reform, are handed over, it will be possible to estimate when the election will be held,” he said, adding they are preparing for polls.
He noted that the commission is now solely focused on the next national election as per the priority set by the major political parties.
“Major political parties are not talking about local government elections. From the very beginning, they have been demanding the national parliamentary election. Hence, we are taking preparations for the national parliamentary elections, instead of local government polls,” the CEC said.
AMM Nasir Uddin hoped to finalise the voter list by 2 March and publish it shortly after different corrections. He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to conducting fair and credible elections.
The view exchange meeting was held with election officials from the Cumilla region, including Cumilla, Noakhali, Chandpur, Lakshmipur, Feni, and Brahmanbaria districts, over the voter list and the parliamentary election.