Commission preparing for election as per chief adviser’s statement: CEC

“Once reports of different reform commissions, including the one for election commission reform, are handed over, it will be possible to estimate when the election will be held,” he said, adding they are preparing for polls.

He noted that the commission is now solely focused on the next national election as per the priority set by the major political parties.

“Major political parties are not talking about local government elections. From the very beginning, they have been demanding the national parliamentary election. Hence, we are taking preparations for the national parliamentary elections, instead of local government polls,” the CEC said.