US immigration detains Bangladeshi who lived in Canada for 6 yrs

A Bangladeshi-born refugee claimant in Canada, Mahin Shahriar, is currently in custody of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Buffalo.

According to Mahin, he unintentionally crossed the Canada–US border but is now unable to return to Canada.

Mahin stated that on 12 May, he accepted an invitation to stay for a few days at a friend’s house near Montreal. However, the address given by his friend turned out to be very close to the border.