US immigration detains Bangladeshi who lived in Canada for 6 yrs
A Bangladeshi-born refugee claimant in Canada, Mahin Shahriar, is currently in custody of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Buffalo.
According to Mahin, he unintentionally crossed the Canada–US border but is now unable to return to Canada.
Mahin stated that on 12 May, he accepted an invitation to stay for a few days at a friend’s house near Montreal. However, the address given by his friend turned out to be very close to the border.
While following directions sent to him over the phone, he unknowingly crossed into the United States. “I didn’t even realise that I had entered the US. When I realised what had happened, I approached the border patrol and explained everything. I thought they would send me back to Canada, but instead, they detained me,” he said.
Mahin’s lawyer, Wasim Ahmed, explained that the US immigration authorities have acknowledged that Mahin could face persecution if he were sent to Bangladesh. He now fears being sent back to Bangladesh.
According to Wasim Ahmed, while ICE is prepared to return Mahin to Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has refused to grant him entry. As a result, Mahin remains in a state of uncertainty.
In an email statement, the CBSA said it does not comment on individual cases involving persons detained abroad, adding that all entry decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.
Wasim Ahmed has filed an urgent application before the Federal Court, requesting that Canada be compelled, on humanitarian grounds, to allow Mahin’s return.
“He has been living in Canada since 2019. His mother and sister both have legal status there. Therefore, it is only humane that he be permitted to return,” the lawyer said.
Mahin’s mother has already been granted refugee status in Canada and his sister is studying full-time. However, Mahin’s initial asylum application was rejected because it was submitted by a fraudulent immigration consultant.
Wasim Ahmed noted that this false application and the resulting psychological stress left Mahin deeply distressed, which eventually led to his current predicament
At present, ICE is unable to deport him to Bangladesh as he possesses no valid travel documents. Meanwhile, his family in Canada is under severe emotional strain.
“His mother has already been hospitalised several times due to depression. His sister is now considering suspending her studies to support the family,” said Wasim Ahmed.