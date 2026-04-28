Former Chief Justice Khairul Haque’s bail upheld in 5 cases

The bail granted to former Chief Justice A B M Khairul Haque in five separate cases, including the killing of a Jubo Dal activist in Dhaka’s Jatrabari during the July mass uprising, has been upheld.

The Appellate Division dismissed separate leave-to-appeal (applications seeking permission to appeal) and petitions filed by the state against the High Court’s bail orders.

The order was issued today, Tuesday, by the Appellate Division bench headed by the Chief Justice.

In four of the cases, including the killing of a Jubo Dal activist in Jatrabari during the July mass uprising and allegations of forgery related to the caretaker government verdict, the High Court granted bail to Khairul Haque on 8 March.

In another case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), he was granted bail by the High Court on 11 March.