Govt condemns attack on minority students, orders investigation
The Interim Government has strongly condemned the attack on a peaceful gathering of a group of ethnic minority students in front of National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) in the city’s Motijheel area Wednesday.
Besides, it has ordered an investigation into the attack, while two persons have already been arrested in connection with the incident, said a statement issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing Thursday.
“Other perpetrators are being identified and will soon be arrested. All miscreants will be brought to justice,” it read.
Imbibed in the true spirits of the July mass uprising, the government reiterates in unequivocal terms that there is no place for mob violence, racial hatred, and bigotry in Bangladesh.
The government has warned that anyone involved in activities that harm harmony, peace, and law and order shall face stern actions without discrimination, according to the statement.