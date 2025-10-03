Protest rally at Shahbagh: “Middle Eastern silence must end to stop genocide in Gaza”

Speakers at a rally in Shahbagh on Friday demanded that Middle Eastern states break their silence over Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

They also accused those countries of servility to US imperialist power and complicity in Zionist crimes.

They vowed that protests in Bangladesh against US imperialism and Israeli Zionism would continue until the massacres end.

The rally was organised by the Palestine Solidarity Committee in front of the National Museum in the capital’s Shahbagh intersection, protesting the Israeli interception of the Gaza-bound relief vessel Global Sumud Flotilla.

Addressing the rally, writer Kallol Mostafa said, “The Global Flotilla began in 2010. Its fleet will continue to grow until Israel’s aggression in Palestine is brought to an end. Muslim nations remain practically silent — this silence must be broken.”