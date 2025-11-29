Election schedule likely in second week of December: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said that the election schedule is likely to be announced in the second week of December.

Almost all preparations have been completed and expressed hope that the Election Commission will be able to deliver a fair election and referendum to the nation, he added.

A 'mock voting' was held today, Saturday, from 8am to 12 noon at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Government Girls’ High School in Agargaon, Dhaka.

The Election Commission (EC) organised this mock voting as part of preparations for the upcoming 13th national parliamentary elections. The CEC spoke with journalists about the event.