People scuffle while buying fuel at Rangamati filling station, video goes viral

A group people lock into brawl while trying to buy diesel at a filling station in Rangamati town.

The incident occurred at Messrs MM Petroleum Agency in the Rajbari area of the town yesterday, Wednesday afternoon. A video of the incident spread on social media today, Thursday.

The circulated video shows five to six customers arguing among themselves. All of them had come to the filling station carrying bottles to buy diesel. At one stage, they got into a fight. They punched and hit each other. The altercation also created tension among other customers present there.