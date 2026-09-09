DUCSU lags in fulfilling promises, leaders caught in controversy

Before the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) elections, the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel "Oikkoboddho Shikkarthi Jote" (United Students' Alliance) had pledged to ensure legitimate seat allocations in the residential halls for every student from their first year. However, that promise has not been fulfilled.

Shafinur Rahman Tazim, a student of Amar Ekushey Hall from the 2025-26 academic session at Dhaka University, started his classes in April. Although nearly five months have passed, he has still not been allocated a seat in the hall.

"Since I didn't get a seat in my hall, I have to live in rented accommodation outside. This involves higher expenses as well as greater suffering," Shafinur said.