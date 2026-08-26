Biman passenger falls ill on flight, pronounced dead after emergency landing
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Chattogram made an emergency landing in Muscat after a female passenger fell ill.
She was taken to an airport physician, who pronounced her dead.
Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, public relations officer at Shah Amanat International Airport, disclosed the information in a press release on Wednesday.
The press release said that passenger Sanowara Begum, 55, fell ill after Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-136 took off from Jeddah Airport. The flight subsequently landed at Muscat Airport, where an airport physician pronounced her dead. Arrangements are underway to send her body back to Bangladesh through the Bangladesh Embassy, it said.
Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil said the flight has since departed Muscat for Chattogram and is scheduled to land at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram afternoon today. The exact cause of the woman’s death is not yet known.