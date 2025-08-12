Road over Jamuna Bridge to be widened by 11ft

A new rail bridge has been launched over river Jamuna. Trains no longer use the Jamuna Bridge. Therefore the authorities have decided to remove the railway track on the Jamuna Bridge. It will create an additional 11 feet space on the bridge.

The Bridges Division has planned to convert the additional space into roadways which will further ease the journey towards the northern part of the country.

Sources in the Bridges Division, the regulatory body of the Jamuna Bridge, said that they will have to do some additional work to extend the road up to the space used for the railway track. It requires funds. The interim government has agreed to the plan. Experts have been appointed to determine a suitable process for road extension, assess the cost and for design. However, this time only local experts have been appointed. The six engineering and technology universities are also involved in the process.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bridges Division chief engineer Kazi Mohammad Ferdaus said the work on road extension would start after getting expert opinion and their design. He hoped to start the work by the next six months.