Gas crisis deepens: Industries wait indefinitely for connections

These 400-plus applicants include new factories (with promised connections ), expanded ones, and those requesting increased gas load (supply) for production.

The roots of this crisis lie in the 15 and half years of Awami League rule, which ended with the July mass uprising. The previous government prioritised gas imports over domestic exploration. By 2022, dwindling foreign reserves made gas imports difficult, and global prices surged. The Awami League government also left the energy sector steeped in massive debts, which the current interim government is now repaying. Although the new administration is emphasising domestic gas exploration, the crisis remains unresolved. As a result, existing factories are struggling, and new connections are practically frozen, thus crippling industrial operations.

For example, PRAN-RFL Group, one of the country’s largest industrial conglomerates, has established an export-oriented plastic factory in Matiyara, Cumilla. While partially operational, the plant is running well below capacity due to the lack of a captive gas connection.

Pipelines and two generators are ready, but the connection has yet to be provided. PRAN officials say the factory could create at least 5,000 new jobs. They received a demand note from Bakhrabad Gas Company on 23 June 2021, and another from Titas in January 2025 for a packaging factory—yet both remain unconnected.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, PRAN-RFL’s Chairman and CEO, said, “We’ve invested billions in these two factories. Now, in the final stage, the connection is being held up.”