Bangladesh thanks Pakistan for its role in mediation in the Middle East
Bangladesh foreign minister Khalilur Rahman thanked Pakistan for its commendable diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in Gulf region.
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed the issue on the sidelines of the “Antalya Diplomacy Forum” on Friday, a foreign ministry’s press release said today, Saturday.
The two countries discussed the latest developments surrounding the ongoing Gulf conflict, with Dhaka appreciating Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts to reach a negotiated settlement during the bilateral meeting in Türkiye.
The two Ministers also discussed ways to further advance bilateral relations.
Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister, Humaiun Kobir, was also present at the meeting.
Regarding the meeting, Ishaq Dar wrote on his X handle: “We discussed strengthening Pakistan–Bangladesh relations. We also exchanged views on the regional situation in the Middle East, particularly Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue. I am optimistic about a positive relationship between us in the future.”
Since the United States began military operations in Iran on 28 February, Bangladesh has issued several statements. In those statements on the impact of the war in the Middle East, the names of the conflicting parties were not mentioned. Even after the temporary ceasefire between Iran and the United States, facilitated by Pakistan, Bangladesh’s statement also did not refer to any country by name.