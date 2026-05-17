Editors’ Council leaders call on PM

Editors’ Council leaders today, Sunday, called on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The meeting was held at the Public Administration Meeting Room of the Cabinet Division in the Bangladesh Secretariat here, Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Md Zahidul Islam Rony told BSS.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon, State Minister Yasser Khan Choudhury, Prime Minister’s Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman and Editors’ Council President and the New Age Editor Nurul Kabir, General Secretary and the Banik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud, The Daily Star Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam, The Financial Express Editor Shamsul Huq Zahid, Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, Dainik Inqilab Editor AMM Bahauddin, Suprobhat Bangladesh Editor Rusho Mahmud and Dainik Karatoa Editor Mozammel Haque Lalu were present at the meeting.

Prime Minister’s Press Secretary AAM Saleh Shibly and Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman were also present at the meeting.

The Prime Minister also joined a lunch with the Editors’ Council leaders.