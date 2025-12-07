Police personnel themselves involved in drug trafficking

Two people, including Sub-Inspector (SI) Mizanur Rahman of Chattogram railway police station, were arrested in an operation by the Detective Branch (DB) on charges of yaba trafficking. After they were arrested with 8,000 yaba pills from Chattogram railway station on 24 November, a case was filed against them at Kotwali police station on drug-trafficking charges. However, the case did not mention that Mizanur is a police officer.

Another police personnel, Md Mohibur Rahman of Chattogram railway district police, was arrested with yaba pills after going on leave on the pretext of appearing in a promotion examination. On 12 October, the Department of Narcotics Control arrested him in Jashore along with 10,000 yaba pills.

Police sources say that several police members had formed a drug-trafficking network under the leadership of the recently transferred officer-in-charge (OC) of Chattogram railway police station, SM Shahidul Islam. An internal investigation by the railway police found evidence of Shahidul’s involvement with SI Mizanur Rahman, who was arrested with yaba.

Shahidul Islam was subsequently transferred to the Chattogram railway police lines. He served as OC of Chattogram railway police station for nearly seven years in multiple tenures. There are allegations that he built a five-storey house in Pahartali, Chattogram, with drug money and acquired vast assets, including houses and land, in his home area of Anwara upazila in Chattogram.