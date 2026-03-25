Former anti-discrimination movement coordinator killed in Cox’s Bazar

A young man has been stabbed to death in Cox’s Bazar. Khorshed Alam was a former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in the district.

The attack took place around 10:30 pm on Tuesday in the Jhau grove area near the sea beach, at Kabita Chattar in Cox’s Bazar town.

Khorshed was the son of Shah Alam from the Yusululghona area under ward no. 7 of Cox’s Bazar municipality.

He was involved in the politics of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), although he did not hold any official position.

Following the incident, police took a young woman named Tarin into custody. She was with Khorshed at the time of the attack and is also a former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.