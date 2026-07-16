Some people trying to exploit students to fish in troubled water: Home adviser
Home Adviser Salahuddin Ahmed has said that some individuals are attempting to "fish in troubled waters" by using the student protests against the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, which were held on Monday despite continuous rainfall and widespread waterlogging.
He said a particular group is visibly trying to embarrass the government by concealing its identity while using students to advance the movement.
Salahuddin Ahmed made the remarks today, Thursday, at the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat.
Responding to a journalist's question about the ongoing student protests, the Home Adviser said many of those participating in the demonstrations are not examination candidates.
He noted that the Ministry of Education has already made its position on holding the examinations clear.
According to him, those who are actual candidates are satisfied with the government's explanation, and the issue has been resolved.
Salahuddin Ahmed said the government is not attaching significant importance to the protests because, in his view, the number of people participating is not large.
The Home Adviser also said that, during the tenure of the previous interim government, a "negative culture" had developed in which people entered the Secretariat to press demands, seek the postponement of examinations or obtain passes without sitting examinations.
He said that the same tendency continues to persist. He added that the current government will not allow educational standards to be undermined.
The government intends to conduct examinations in an environment free from cheating and aims to restore the quality of education in Bangladesh while building a knowledgeable, technology-driven and competitive nation.
Salahuddin Ahmed further said that, during the administration of the Awami League government, (which fell following the July Mass Uprising and whose activities are now banned) a culture of automatic passes, awarding additional marks and granting GPA- 5 on a widespread basis had been created.
He said these practices had damaged the quality of education and that the current government is working to move beyond that situation.
The Home Adviser also said that the police have been instructed not to take any action against the students.