Some people trying to exploit students to fish in troubled water: Home adviser

Home Adviser Salahuddin Ahmed has said that some individuals are attempting to "fish in troubled waters" by using the student protests against the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, which were held on Monday despite continuous rainfall and widespread waterlogging.

He said a particular group is visibly trying to embarrass the government by concealing its identity while using students to advance the movement.

Salahuddin Ahmed made the remarks today, Thursday, at the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat.