Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday as Shawwal moon not sighted
The moon of Shawwal for the year 1447 Hijri was not sighted in the skies over Bangladesh on Thursday. As a result, the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days on Friday. Accordingly, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Bangladesh on Saturday.
The announcement was made by Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad on Thursday evening after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee. The meeting was held at the conference room of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka.
Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on the first day of the month of Shawwal after observing a month of fasting during Ramadan. It is the largest religious festival for Muslims. The exact date is determined based on the sighting of the moon.
According to the Hijri calendar, a month consists of either 29 or 30 days depending on moon sighting. If the moon is sighted on the 29th day of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr is observed the following day. Otherwise, it is celebrated after completing 30 days of fasting.