Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday as Shawwal moon not sighted

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Reuters file photo

The moon of Shawwal for the year 1447 Hijri was not sighted in the skies over Bangladesh on Thursday. As a result, the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days on Friday. Accordingly, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Bangladesh on Saturday.

The announcement was made by Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad on Thursday evening after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee. The meeting was held at the conference room of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka.

Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on the first day of the month of Shawwal after observing a month of fasting during Ramadan. It is the largest religious festival for Muslims. The exact date is determined based on the sighting of the moon.

According to the Hijri calendar, a month consists of either 29 or 30 days depending on moon sighting. If the moon is sighted on the 29th day of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr is observed the following day. Otherwise, it is celebrated after completing 30 days of fasting.

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