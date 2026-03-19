Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday as Shawwal moon not sighted

The moon of Shawwal for the year 1447 Hijri was not sighted in the skies over Bangladesh on Thursday. As a result, the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days on Friday. Accordingly, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Bangladesh on Saturday.

The announcement was made by Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad on Thursday evening after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee. The meeting was held at the conference room of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka.