Gas crisis: Govt considers transporting gas from Bhola in LNG form

As the plan to transport gas to Dhaka in CNG form has effectively failed, a new approach is now being considered. Under this plan, the Energy Division wants to convert the gas into liquefied natural gas (LNG) and transport it to Dhaka by ship.

Through private-sector initiatives, there is a proposal to bring in 30 million (3 crores) cubic feet of gas per day for industrial use. In this connection, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) held on Tuesday a hearing to determine the consumer-level price of LNG. The hearing was held at the commission’s office. A price of Tk 47.50 per unit of LNG has been proposed, the same price currently set for CNG brought from Bhola.

However, sector stakeholders have expressed surprise over the proposed LNG pricing. They note that the Energy Division had previously stated that Bhola gas would be supplied locally at a comparatively lower price.

At present, the price of gas for new industrial connections is Tk 40 per unit, while it was proposed that industries in Bhola would receive gas at Tk 30 per unit. Yet LNG pricing is being determined without first finalising these rates.

This comes despite the fact that three government advisers visited Bhola last November to encourage investment in the region.