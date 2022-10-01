Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports five Covid deaths

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Bangladesh reported five more Covid-linked deaths with 480 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning, reports UNB.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,368 while the total caseload to 2,025,677, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the latest deceased, two each were from Dhaka and Rangpur divisions and another was from Sylhet division.

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 15.28 per cent from Friday's 14.66 per cent as 3,141 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate at 97.04 per cent respectively.

In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment