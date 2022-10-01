Bangladesh reports five Covid deaths

Among the latest deceased, two each were from Dhaka and Rangpur divisions and another was from Sylhet division.
The daily case test positivity rate rose to 15.28 per cent from Friday's 14.66 per cent as 3,141 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate at 97.04 per cent respectively.
In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.