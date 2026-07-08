Death toll from Ukhiya camp wall collapse rises to 5

The death toll from the collapse of a wall onto a girls' Hifz madrasa at Rohingya Camp-5 in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, has risen to five, officials said on Wednesday.

Four of the victims have been identified, while the identity of the fifth remains unknown.

The incident occurred around 2:00 pm after heavy rainfall caused a wall built along a hillside to collapse onto the madrasa, where around 30 Rohingya girls were attending classes.

Rescue operations, involving the Fire Service, camp authorities, members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Rohingya volunteers, continued until the evening before concluding.