Japan will continue working to resolve Rohingya issue: Outgoing ambassador

Outgoing Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki has said he sincerely hopes that the “safe, voluntary and dignified” repatriation of the Rohingya people to Myanmar will happen soon, reports news agency UNB.

“As the crisis is turning into its sixth year, it is essential to keep the attention of the global community, while multiple emergencies have been taking place in different parts of the world,” he said.

The envoy said Japan will continue to work towards the resolution of the Rohingya issue.