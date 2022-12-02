Japan will continue working to resolve Rohingya issue: Outgoing ambassador

Ambassador Naoki paid an official visit to the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar on Thursday, where over 920,000 Rohingyas reside.
Seeing the ongoing activities in the camps, he said, “Every time I visit the Rohingya camps, I am impressed by the tireless work of the UN agencies and NGOs for assisting the refugees. This is my last visit to the camp before leaving this country, but I will continue to extend my thoughts and empathy to the government of Bangladesh, Rohingya refugees and host communities.”
He visited an e-voucher outlet and upcycling centre of WFP, a learning centre of UNICEF, a skill development site of UNHCR, where Rohingya refugees produce hygiene kits under the collaboration of Japanese company Fast Retailing and UNHCR, and the office of RRRC.
Ambassador Naoki also observed the protection and camp management activities of International Organization for Migration (IOM) as well as sustainable land management and environmental rehabilitation project of UNHCR.
Since the large influx of Rohingya refugees in August 2017, Japan has contributed over $175 million to various interventions in Cox’s Bazar as well as in Bhasan Char through international organisations and NGOs, according to the Japanese embassy in Dhaka.