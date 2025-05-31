Diesel, octane, petrol prices cut; kerosene up by Tk 10
The government has reduced the prices of diesel, octane and petrol while raising the price of kerosene.
The new rates will come into effect from midnight on Sunday.
According to a notification issued by the Energy and Mineral Resources Division on Saturday, diesel will be cheaper by Tk 2 per litre, while octane and petrol prices have each been slashed by Tk 3 per litre.
In contrast, the price of kerosene has been increased by Tk 10 per litre.
With the latest adjustment, diesel will now cost Tk 102 per litre, down from Tk 104. Octane will be sold at Tk 122 per litre, down from Tk 125, and petrol will cost Tk 118 per litre, reduced from Tk 121.
Kerosene, however, will now be priced at Tk 114 per litre, up from Tk 104, creating a Tk 4-per-litre difference with petrol. This change aligns with the new pricing guideline aimed at preventing fuel adulteration.
Earlier, on 19 May, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division introduced the revised "Automated Fuel Pricing Guidelines," under which the price of kerosene is to be set Tk 4 lower than that of petrol per litre.
Previously, diesel and kerosene had the same price.
Fuel prices in Bangladesh are now adjusted monthly under an automated pricing mechanism that reflects changes in the global oil market.
The division said the latest revision aims to ensure the supply of petroleum products at relatively affordable prices for the month of June.
On 1 May, the government had also reduced the prices of all fuel types by Tk 2 per litre.