Diesel, octane, petrol prices cut; kerosene up by Tk 10

The government has reduced the prices of diesel, octane and petrol while raising the price of kerosene.

The new rates will come into effect from midnight on Sunday.

According to a notification issued by the Energy and Mineral Resources Division on Saturday, diesel will be cheaper by Tk 2 per litre, while octane and petrol prices have each been slashed by Tk 3 per litre.

In contrast, the price of kerosene has been increased by Tk 10 per litre.

With the latest adjustment, diesel will now cost Tk 102 per litre, down from Tk 104. Octane will be sold at Tk 122 per litre, down from Tk 125, and petrol will cost Tk 118 per litre, reduced from Tk 121.