Government struggles to appoint new qualified DCs

According to the government’s announcement, there are only three months left for the 13th National Parliamentary Election. The election schedule is expected to be declared in the first week of December.

However, the government is reportedly facing difficulty in appointing Deputy Commissioners (DC) in the districts ahead of the polls due to a shortage of sufficiently qualified officials.

As per government policy, officials who served in the 2014, 2018 and 2024 national elections will not be assigned to field administration roles during the upcoming election. The government intends to transfer many of the current DCs and appoint new ones before the election.