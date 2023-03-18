Coarse rice procured by govt at Tk 42 per kg, consumers pay Tk 52

The food directorate procured a total of 500,000 tonnes of coarse rice from millers at a rate of Tk 42 per kilogram (kg) in the last Aman season. But the same rice is now selling at Tk 50 to 52 per kg in the retail market.

The rice mill owners provided rice to the government at the fixed rate, but are now allegedly charging the consumers extra in collusion with the traders.

According to the department of agricultural extension, farmers harvested a good crop in both Aman and Boro seasons. A total of 17 million tonnes of Aman paddy have been produced this year, while the volume of boro paddy is 21.5 million tonnes and Aush paddy 3 million tonnes. The boro crops crossed the production target by 500,000 tonnes.

Hence, there should be no shortfall of rice in the market.